TROY, Mich. - Troy police are cracking down on trucks that are too heavy.

Trucks that are over the legal weight limit can cause extensive damage to Michigan's already crumbling roads.

Police are issuing tickets for overweight trucks. In some cases, those citations can cause businesses thousands of dollars.

