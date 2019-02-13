Michigan Roads

SURVEY RESULTS: Metro Detroit drivers list roads with worst and most potholes

Drivers report roughest stretches in region

By LeveAnder Bradshaw

A vehicle's tire flattened by a pothole on I-75 in Oakland County. (WDIV)

DETROIT - With Michigan being one of the worst states in the country to drive in -- especially during pothole season -- ClickOnDetroit has been asking drivers in Metro Detroit to list which roads are the worst of the worst.

Drivers not only listed which roads have the worst potholes, but also which stretches of roads/freeways needed the most extensive repairs.

Here are the 5 WORST roads mentioned by Metro Detroit drivers:

  • 12/14 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre
  • 10 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre
  • 21 Mile Road from Romeo Van Dyke
  • I-75 North and Southbound
  • Hayes Road between 10 & 11 Mile Road

Here are the top 5 stretches of road listed to need extensive repairs mention by Metro Detroit:

  • I-75 (multiple stretches)
  • I-94 (multiple stretches)
  • Haggerty Road (multiple stretches)
  • Merriman Road (multiple stretches)
  • 10 Mile Road

Honorable mentions:

  • Mound Road
  • Michigan Avenue (at Southfield Fwy. & between Telegraph and Merriman)
  • Little Mack
  • Garfield Road (between Hall Road and 19 Mile & between 16-18 Mile Road)
  • 9 Mile Road
  • Gratiot
  • M-59 (from I-94 to Sterling Heights)
  • Pennsylvania Road (between Beech Daly and Telegraph)

RELATED: Michigan ranked deadliest state for winter driving

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.