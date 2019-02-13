SURVEY RESULTS: Metro Detroit drivers list roads with worst and most potholes

DETROIT - With Michigan being one of the worst states in the country to drive in -- especially during pothole season -- ClickOnDetroit has been asking drivers in Metro Detroit to list which roads are the worst of the worst.
- Let us know: Where are the worst potholes in SE Michigan?
Drivers not only listed which roads have the worst potholes, but also which stretches of roads/freeways needed the most extensive repairs.
Here are the 5 WORST roads mentioned by Metro Detroit drivers:
- 12/14 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre
- 10 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre
- 21 Mile Road from Romeo Van Dyke
- I-75 North and Southbound
- Hayes Road between 10 & 11 Mile Road
Here are the top 5 stretches of road listed to need extensive repairs mention by Metro Detroit:
- I-75 (multiple stretches)
- I-94 (multiple stretches)
- Haggerty Road (multiple stretches)
- Merriman Road (multiple stretches)
- 10 Mile Road
Honorable mentions:
- Mound Road
- Michigan Avenue (at Southfield Fwy. & between Telegraph and Merriman)
- Little Mack
- Garfield Road (between Hall Road and 19 Mile & between 16-18 Mile Road)
- 9 Mile Road
- Gratiot
- M-59 (from I-94 to Sterling Heights)
- Pennsylvania Road (between Beech Daly and Telegraph)
