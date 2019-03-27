Tell us where the worst potholes are in SE Michigan; feel free to rant

There are some roads right now in Metro Detroit that are scaring away drivers.

Potholes are taking over. ClickOnDetroit is offering drivers the opportunity to share the worst stretches and to generally rant about the experience on these roads.

Example:

Well, I don't frequent the east side, so I can't speak for the entire area. But, Middle Belt between 5 Mile and Plymouth is just terrible. Also, Inkster, between Cherry Hill and Beech Daly. My tires are always on edge and I worry about their well-being on a daily basis.

We did this callout at the end of January, but the climate is even more ripe for potholes as we prepare to enter April.

Please take a moment to fill out the survey, and please feel free to rant at length. If anything, this is an opportunity to let go of some of your frustration.

In the past, ClickOnDetroit surveys like this one have helped fix roads such as a stretch of Canton Center Road back in 2017.

