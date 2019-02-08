Why roads in Ohio, other surrounding states are so much better than roads in Michigan

DETROIT - Why are the roads in Ohio so much better than the roads in Michigan?

The secret to success in Ohio comes down to money, and when you see the numbers, you might realize why Michigan is far behind other nearby states.

Many Michigan residents are fans of the Buckeye State because of the football rivalry, but when they drive south, it's clear the roads are smoother.

Ohio is beating Michigan easily in terms of road quality, and there's a push in Ohio to get taxpayers to pay even more.

Why is Ohio winning the road race? In Michigan, about $154 per person is spent on roads. Ohio spends $214 per person, which eventually adds up to more than $1 billion.

It's not just Ohio, either. Minnesota spends $275 per person. Indiana spends $289 per person. Wisconsin spends $302 per person. Pennsylvania spends a whopping $503 per person on roads.

