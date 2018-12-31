News

Michigan's Lake Superior State unveils 2018 list of words it would like to ban

By The Associated Press

Lake Superior State University's 44th annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:

-Wheelhouse

- In the books

- Wrap my head around

- Platform

- Collusion

- OTUS family of acronyms (such as POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS)

- Ghosting

- Yeet

- Litigate

- Grapple

- Eschew

- Crusty

- Optics

- Legally drunk

-Thought leader

- Unpack

- Importantly

- Accoutrements

- Most important election of our time

