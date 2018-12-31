Michigan's Lake Superior State unveils 2018 list of words it would like to ban

Lake Superior State University's 44th annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:

-Wheelhouse

- In the books

- Wrap my head around

- Platform

- Collusion

- OTUS family of acronyms (such as POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS)

- Ghosting

- Yeet

- Litigate

- Grapple

- Eschew

- Crusty

- Optics

- Legally drunk

-Thought leader

- Unpack

- Importantly

- Accoutrements

- Most important election of our time

