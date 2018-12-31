Michigan's Lake Superior State unveils 2018 list of words it would like to ban

Lake Superior State University's 44th annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:
-Wheelhouse
- In the books
- Wrap my head around
- Platform
- Collusion
- OTUS family of acronyms (such as POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS)
- Ghosting
- Yeet
- Litigate
- Grapple
- Eschew
- Crusty
- Optics
- Legally drunk
-Thought leader
- Unpack
- Importantly
- Accoutrements
- Most important election of our time
