Michigan scholarship available to students who have been fostered

LANSING, Mich. - A new scholarship from the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund is available to those who have experienced foster care.

According to the Department of Treasury, eligible students enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university have untill June 30 to apply for a scholarship of up to $3,000. Awards are given based on need and paid to the students' college or university to assist with tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.

"Too many of our youth are reaching adult age while in foster care and have no resources to pay for college when they age out of the system," Robin Lott, executive director of the Michigan Education Trust, said. "This scholarship provides some help with college expenses when no other assistance may be available."

Since 2012, close to $1.1 million has been raised to help support the program through donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions and other volunteer-based fundraising events.

Funds raised during the calendar year are distributed annually to scholarship recipients.

To apply or learn more about the Fostering Futures Scholarship, go to www.fosteringfutures-mi.com or call 1-888-447-2687.

