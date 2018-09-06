Michigan school becomes first in state to install gunshot detectors

Glen Lake first school in state to install gunshot detectors in new security system. (NBC25)

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. - One Michigan school district is taking an extra step to ensure kids are safe in class.

Glen Lake Community Schools in Leelanau County are the first Michigan school district to install a new security system that can detect gunshots.

“One thing we’ve heard loud and clear is whatever it takes to keep kids safe,” Superintendent Sander Scott told NBC 25.

The system is made up of two components.

The stations are installed in every classroom and in the hallways. They work just like a fire alarm. In the event of a shooter situation, a student or teacher could pull the alarm and the police would be called.

“We didn’t want to have a single point of failure for a system,” said Director of Administration and Instructional Technology Marcus Mead to NBC 25. “We wanted our system to be redundant enough that in a crisis and in an emergency if our plan A doesn’t work, we got option B.”

In the event a human can't reach the alarm, the system also works like a smoke detector.

“So in common areas if heaven forbid someone fires a gun, that decision is no longer a human decision,” said Mead. “The sensor will make that decision and notify the authorities and put the school into lock down.”

The system cost $156,000 to install for the district. Glen Lake is the first district with gunshot detectors in Michigan.

“People trust us to keep their kids safe and to educate them while they’re here and we take that responsibility really really seriously,” said Scott. “So we really put together a comprehensive and unique system that we think will be the model for schools not only in Michigan but perhaps across the nation.”

