Michigan school bus chief has fatal heart attack while shoveling snow

A man in charge of transportation at a southwestern Michigan school district has died while shoveling snow.

Portage district officials say Mike Westbrook died Saturday from a heart attack.

Superintendent Mark Bielang told families that Westbrook’s “work impacted every student who rides a bus.” He says Westbrook was “masterful” at bus logistics in the Kalamazoo-area district.

More than 5,000 Portage students ride buses. Westbrook had worked for the district since 2002.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.