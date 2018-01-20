Michigan school bus driver fired after crossing tracks ahead of train

Herb Theodore captured photos of a Plainwell school bus driving across some train tracks even though the warning lights were flashing. (WOOD)

PLAINWELL, Mich. - A western Michigan school district has fired a bus driver after photographs showed his vehicle carrying elementary school students crossing railroad tracks ahead of a train.

Plainwell Superintendent Matt Montange says the district fired the driver Wednesday after reviewing the case. Montange says the driver's actions don't "meet our expectations for student safety."

The driver had been employed for more than 29 years. His name wasn't released.

Train enthusiast Herb Theodore said he stopped to photograph an oncoming train on Jan. 11 when he saw the bus stop and its door open and close before the vehicle crossed the tracks safely ahead of the slow-moving train.

Michigan law prohibits any vehicle from crossing train tracks while warning signals are activated unless a police officer is present.

