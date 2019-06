Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A Western Michigan school district is banning cellphones during school hours.

Students in the Forest Hills District near Grand Rapids will not be allowed to use their phones but can keep them inside their lockers. The district says students will only be allowed to use their phone during school hours if they need to reach a parent. The district's parent advisory committee supports the ban and recently gave their approval for the plan.

