Michigan school district ups suspension time as '10-second fights' trend grows

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan school district has seen a huge spike in student fights and now they're trying to do something about it.

Kingsley Area Schools has reported more student fights in the past week than in the last several years. That's because of a social media trend apparently named "10-second fights," which is about as silly as it sounds.

Students who aren't even mad at each other are fighting in front of a camera for 10 seconds. It's then posted to social media for all to see.

"In this particular case these are not kids that are losing their temper and doing it, these are kids that are choosing to get in these ten second fights, and really we are doing everything we can to help kids make better choices and that is not something we are going to do at Kingsley Area Schools," Superintendent Keith Smith told WPBN.

"In today's day of age of MMA and these videos online, kids will be kids but at the same token they need to understand that it's not appropriate for inside the school environment and while they may be okay with it, certainly other kids are not, and certainly they could get hurt," said Smith.

To address the trend, the district has increased suspensions from three to five days up to 10 days.

