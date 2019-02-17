Michigan school employee produced child pornography, Homeland Security investigator says

LOWELL, Mich. - A part-time employee with Lowell Public Schools was arrested on suspicion of creating child pornography.

WoodTV reports Madalynne Iteen faces a charge of production of child pornography.

A Homeland Security Investigations agent wrote a criminal complaint after receiving a tip from Ontario police, leading to a federal investigation Monday. The Ontario officers arrested someone for on suspicion of child pornography and have been keeping an eye on the suspect's email account.

Last week, Ontario police found an email that had pornographic images of an infant, which led them to Iteen.

Court documents claim Iteen admitted that she took the photos after being instructed to do so by someone she met online.

The Lowell superintendent said the district was notified Friday morning that authorities had arrested a part-time employee.

The superintendent said no students or other employees are believed to have been involved in the case and that the district is fully cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with additional information in the case is encouraged to contact the Department of Homeland Security at 616-235-3936, extension 2223.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.