Michigan Science Center offers free admission for Earth Day

DETROIT - In celebration of Earth Day, the Michigan Science Center is offering free general admission Sunday.

General admission includes access to more than 250 hands-on exhibits, live stage shows, the STEM Playground and more.

Advance registration is requested to help manage traffic flow and improve all visitors' experiences. Visitors can register for this free day or find more information at Mi-Sci.org.

The Michigan Science Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m on Sunday.

