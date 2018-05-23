Michigan Senate approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan motorists would have to allow 3 feet of clearance while passing a bike on the road under legislation approved by the state Senate.

Senators also voted Wednesday to require teen drivers to learn about laws pertaining to cyclists and other vulnerable roadway users as part of their initial driver education course.

Michigan is among 11 states with no "safe passing" law, and bicyclists have been lobbying lawmakers to act.

The House passed similar bills in March, so the legislation could soon move toward Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.

As introduced, the bills would have made drivers wait for 5 feet of clearance before passing a bike - a wider berth than all but one other state. The 3-foot distance requirement would be in line with many other states.

