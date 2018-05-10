Michigan Senate: Defendants must listen to victim impact statements

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's Senate has passed a bill requiring defendants to listen to victim impact statements, diminishing the chances the man convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch will be able to walk away from such statements during his next murder trial.

Lawmakers voted unanimously Thursday for the legislation created to honor Bletsch, a 36-year-old who was murdered in 2014 while jogging in western Michigan. In December her convicted murderer, Jeffrey Willis, left the courtroom during victim statements - while blowing a kiss and flashing an obscene hand gesture.

Should Gov. Rick Snyder sign the legislation, which first goes back to the House, it could become law should Willis be sentenced in another trial unfolding now. He's accused of murdering 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa.

Willis' attorney says no evidence connects his client with the crime.

Heeringa case background

The Norton Shores Police Department first named Willis a person of interest in May of 2016 when he was charged with trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl near Muskegon. She told investigators that she jumped out of the man's van to escape.

Then, also in May, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office charged Willis with murder in the 2014 shooting death of 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch.

Heeringa, a gas station clerk, went missing April 26, 2013 right before she was set to close the Exxon Mobile station on Sternberg Road in Norton Shores.

Police had said the 25-year-old may have known her abductor because there was no sign of a struggle. However, tests done on blood droplets found at the gas station came back positive for Heeringa’s blood.

A man called 911 when he arrived at the Exxon Mobile station and found it unattended.

“It’s very suspicious that there’s nobody here,” he said. “I hollered, ‘Hey!’ you know, walked around the building. It’s just, I don’t know, I mean they’re supposed to be open… the cashier is supposed to be there, but I don’t see anybody.”

Surveillance images and video showed what might be a suspect’s vehicle in the case -- a silver minivan.

Police also released a sketch in April 2013 of a man who was considered a person of interest in Heeringa’s case.

