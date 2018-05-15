Michigan Senate OKs confidential address program for victims

LANSING, Mich. - Victims of domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault could ask the state to classify their residential address as confidential under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a seven-bill package to create an address confidentiality program in the attorney general's office.

Victims could have a state mailing address. An agency would forward mail from a post office box to their physical residence.

Supporters say the legislation is needed because victims forced to move to stay safe are still found by the perpetrator with public available information such as voting records or driver's license registries.

At least 34 other states have similar protections.

The bills go to the House for consideration next.

