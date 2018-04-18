Michigan Senate panel OKs work requirement for Medicaid

LANSING - Able-bodied adults would have to complete 29 hours of work, job training or education per week to qualify for Medicaid under a bill advancing in Michigan.

A Republican-controlled Senate committee approved the legislation on party lines Wednesday, months after the Trump administration announced it would permit such work requirements under a waiver process. If the bill is enacted, it could affect up to 1 million nonelderly, nondisabled Michigan adults enrolled in Medicaid, government health insurance for low-income people.

Supporters say the Medicaid population is ballooning and costs are rising, and it makes sense to require that recipients work for their benefits. Opponents say the legislation would jeopardize access to health coverage and most of those who can work already do.

The measure goes to the full Senate for consideration next.

