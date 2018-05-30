Michigan Senator Gary Peters: 'Shouldn't have to battle every year' for Great Lakes funding

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan Senator Gary Peters spoke to Local 4 at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Sen. Peters talked about his bipartisan efforts to pass legislation on several issues, including protecting the Great Lakes.

Sen. Peters also talked about Line 5 and the coolant spill under the Mackinac Bridge last month.

"We have to have much quicker response and make sure we don't have an oil spill there," Peters said.

Sen. Peters also said he has no regrets in deciding not to run for Michigan governor.

