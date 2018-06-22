News

Michigan State Board of Trustees approves Nassar victims settlement; motion to fire Engler fails

By Ken Haddad

Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting on June 22, 2018. (WDIV)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

The board voted to approve the settlement, which was announced in May, with a vote Friday morning. The board proposed a two-year budget with a plan to pay for the settlement. 

The board said no tuition dollars will be used to pay the settlement. 

According to the university, $425 million will be paid up front, while the remaining $75 million will be held for potential future viable claims. There will be no confidentiality agreements or non-disclosure agreements attached to the settlement.  

Trustee Brian Mosallam brought a motion to terminate interim president John Engler, but the vote failed 6-2.

Related: Interim Michigan State President John Engler apologizes for comments about Larry Nassar victim

Many victims of Larry Nassar spoke at the meeting, ripping the school and Engler for how they were treated in regards to the Nassar case.

Robert Young was formally hired Friday as general counsel, weeks after he was brought to campus by interim President John Engler. He’s a former chief justice at the Michigan Supreme Court.

Some Nassar victims urged the board to reject Young, saying he was insensitive during negotiations that led to the settlement. Trustees voted 5-3 to approve the contract. 

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.