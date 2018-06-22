Michigan State Board of Trustees approves Nassar victims settlement; motion to fire Engler fails

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

The board voted to approve the settlement, which was announced in May, with a vote Friday morning. The board proposed a two-year budget with a plan to pay for the settlement.

The board said no tuition dollars will be used to pay the settlement.

According to the university, $425 million will be paid up front, while the remaining $75 million will be held for potential future viable claims. There will be no confidentiality agreements or non-disclosure agreements attached to the settlement.

Trustee Brian Mosallam brought a motion to terminate interim president John Engler, but the vote failed 6-2.

Many victims of Larry Nassar spoke at the meeting, ripping the school and Engler for how they were treated in regards to the Nassar case.

Robert Young was formally hired Friday as general counsel, weeks after he was brought to campus by interim President John Engler. He’s a former chief justice at the Michigan Supreme Court.

Some Nassar victims urged the board to reject Young, saying he was insensitive during negotiations that led to the settlement. Trustees voted 5-3 to approve the contract.

Kaylee Lorincz thanks two MSU trustees for publicly denouncing interim president John Engler and calling for him to resign. Lorincz says her claims against convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar were called “fake news” pic.twitter.com/BKCHCF3vK5 — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

Sister survivor Morgan McCaul rips MSU’s interim president John Engler’s apology letter and says “unlike you I don’t get paid to sit through these meetings” pic.twitter.com/p6hZML8Y8I — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

Sister survivor Jennifer Bedford holds up her jersey and says “we didn’t make this about money. You did. You have a choice. Choose change. Right now I see green and white. But I don’t see Spartans” pic.twitter.com/HDuDCZk6nt — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

MSU faculty member Suzy Hassouna says she “was accused of abusing a student and went through the chain of command - every single administrator, all the way to the president, no one followed the bylaws” pic.twitter.com/pJWNH3COo4 — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

MSU staffer/alumni Gregory Frens calls himself a “John Engler survivor” and says “it was with horror that I watched his bullying tactics against sister survivors. The culture that enabled Nassar remains intact. I respectfully ask the Board to fire Engler” pic.twitter.com/Y9t8BtLxpk — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

MSU interim president John Engler sits stone faced as Katie Paulot calls his apology “half a***d” and says his comments “showed his true colors, which clearly isn’t teal.” Crowd applauds loudly. pic.twitter.com/zb7aZDyWY5 — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 22, 2018

