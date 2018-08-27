Michigan State launches web-based service for sexual assault survivors

MSU's Sexual Assault Program recently announced the addition of a web-based tool called Crisis Chat to assist survivors of sexual assault.

LANSING - The Michigan State University Sexual Assault Program (SAP) recently announced the launch a new initiative aimed at helping survivors of sexual assault.

The program added the edition of a web-based resource called Crisis Chat. Survivors can use the online tool to receive support, information and resources.

“While researching ways to reach students and encourage them to seek help, we discovered that the chat function may appeal to international students, those who feel marginalized and vulnerable, and survivors who have never spoken to anyone about their sexual assault experience,” said Tana Fedewa, director of SAP.

Support will be provided by volunteers who are trained to help sexual assault survivors. Survivors are only required to provide information they feel comfortable sharing.

To use SAP's Crisis Chat visit go.msu.edu/SAP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.