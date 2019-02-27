Michigan State Police: 1 killed in single-car crash in Oakland County

GROVELAND TWP., Mich. - One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash Tuesday night in Oakland County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in Groveland Township on Grange Hall Road and Foxwood Trail. Here's the info from MSP:

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed on Grange Hall Road. The driver lost control at the intersection of Foxwood Trail, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

One male has been transported to Genysis Hospital in Flint with unknown injuries but was conscious at the scene calling for help. The second occupant was killed in the crash and was trapped inside the vehicle with extraction efforts underway by Groveland Fire Department.

The victims have not yet been identified.

