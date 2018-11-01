Michigan State Police: 10-year-old dies in fall from trailer on Halloween

SHERIDAN, Mich. - Police say a 10-year-old child has died after falling from a trailer that was taking children around a central Michigan community during Halloween trick-or-treating.

Michigan State Police say the child was with a group of children riding in Sheridan on Wednesday night in the trailer, which had seats and was being hauled by a tractor. Witnesses told police the trailer was being pulled slowly when the child fell from it and was run over. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The identity of the child wasn’t immediately released.

The apparent accident in the Montcalm County community about 115 miles (186 kilometers) northwest of Detroit is under investigation by state police.

