Michigan State Police: 12 sex offenders arrested in Metro Detroit sweep

Michigan State Police arrested 12 sex offenders during a recent two-day sweep across multiple counties in Metro Detroit.

Here's the info from MSP:

Last week, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Sex Offender Enforcement Unit and Second District Fugitive Team joined with the U.S. Marshals Service for a two-day enforcement sweep in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties dubbed “Operation Final Countdown” that resulted in the arrest of 12 non-compliant sex offenders.

Four arrest teams targeted 26 registered sex offenders who were in violation of the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act (SORA) and had outstanding felony warrants. The teams were successful in locating and arresting 12 individuals. Additionally, one offender was located in an out-of-state treatment facility. All offenders were subsequently arraigned on their charges.

The SORA requires registered sex offenders to regularly report to their area law enforcement agency, sheriff’s office or nearest MSP post to verify their address. Tier 1 offenders must verify their address annually during the month of their birth. Tier 2 offenders must verify their address semi-annually. Tier 3 offenders must verify their address quarterly. Failure to do so carries a penalty of up to two years of incarceration.

All registered sex offenders must report certain changes to their information. These changes must be made in person at their area law enforcement agency, sheriff’s office or nearest state police post. Failure to do so is four-year felony.

