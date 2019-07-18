Michigan State Police: 135 tickets issued during I-696 crackdown

DETROIT - Michigan State Police conducted a traffic enforcement zone on I-696 in Macomb County on Wednesday.

"Today we are conducting Operation Eastside, which is extra enforcement in the area of I-696 between Hoover and I-94 starting at 11 AM. This is one of many details focusing on high crash areas and public complaints about speed and aggressive drivers," MSP said on Twitter.

MSP has conducted similar enforcement zones around Metro Detroit, resulting in numerous citations, warnings and occasional arrests.

MSP released stats from Wednesday's I-696 crackdown:

136 stops

135 total citations 35 for speeding 32 for not wearing a seat-belt 22 for no insurance 3 for driving on suspended drivers license 7 for distracted driving

Top speed: 95 mph

