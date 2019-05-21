Michigan State Police arrest Virginia man on suspicion of driving under influence of drugs

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police arrested a Virginia man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A driver in Liberty Township, Michigan, called police around 9:20 a.m. Sunday to report an erratic driver.

A trooper stopped the car in question on U.S. 131 near East 10 Road, police said.

The driver was identified as Verlin Robbins, 49, of Keokee, Virginia.

Robbins showed signs of being impaired while speaking with the trooper, so a roadside investigation was conducted, officials said.

The trooper determined Robbins was under the influence of drugs, so he was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail, according to authorities.

Police said this is Robbins' third arrest for impaired or intoxicated driving. He was also driving without a valid license, the trooper said.

Robbins is charged with operating under the influence of drugs -- third or subsequent offense, driving with a suspended license -- second or subsequent offense, and habitual offender, second offense.

Robbins was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.

