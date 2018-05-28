Michigan State Police Bomb Squad called to assist with possible pipe bomb in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A possible pipe bomb was found Monday in Pontiac and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was requested to assist.

MSP said the "possible" pipe bom was found in the 30 block of Evelyn Court.

No other information was made available.

The MSP Bomb Squad has been requested to assist the Oakland County Sheriff with a possible pipe bomb on the 30 block of Evelyn in the city of Pontiac. OCSO will handle any inquires. pic.twitter.com/ihqqc4sXDz — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 28, 2018

