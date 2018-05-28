News

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad called to assist with possible pipe bomb in Pontiac

By John Steckroth - Editor

PONTIAC, Mich. - A possible pipe bomb was found Monday in Pontiac and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was requested to assist.

MSP said the "possible" pipe bom was found in the 30 block of Evelyn Court.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.