Michigan State Police bomb squad investigates artillery shell brought to Redford Township PD

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan State Police bomb squad was investigating an artillery shell brought to the Redford Township Police Department this morning.

MSP said this on Twitter Monday around 11 a.m.:

If you find something in your home that you believe is an old explosive, PLEASE do not drive it to the local police station, state police post or fire department.

Currently the MSP bomb squad is heading to the Redford PD for an artillery shell someone brought in!

Just leave it where it is and call the police or fire department and we will come to you. Its a lot safer for all of us that way.

At about 11:30 a.m., MSP said the scene was clear and is checking with the person who brought the shell to the police department.

FINAL UPDATE: The MSP Bomb Squad has just cleared Redford Township. One inert item was recovered from the police department and 29 live and inert items were located at the citizens home. Here are a couple of pics of the items found. Nice job by the bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/BtowIzGxwz — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 29, 2019

