Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responds to threat at Meijer in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Meijer store in Northville Township has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

Southbound Haggerty Road is closed at 8 Mile Road in Northville Township, police said.

Meijer has been evacuated, and police have taped off an area in the parking lot, according to authorities. A device was found at the shopping center, police said.

Officials from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad are heading to the scene to help local police, MSP announced.

