Michigan State Police: Car hit by bullet on I-96 near Grand Rapids

Michigan State Police troopers investigating after a vehicle was hit by a bullet on I-96 in Grand Rapids Township Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (WOODTV)

GRAND RAPIDS - Michigan State Police is investigating after a car was hit by a bullet on I-96 Monday morning.

The vehicle was hit around 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Township.

MSP believes the vehicle was struck by a single bullet to the driver's door. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

