Michigan State police catch 1 carjacker, 2 others on loose

DETROIT - Michigan State troopers captured a carjacker in the act early Tuesday morning, but two other suspects got away.

The crime happened at 4:05 a.m. on Seven Mile Road near Fenmore Street. Police were patrolling the area when they saw a silver Toyota being carjacked.

Three suspects ran from the scene, but one was caught by police. The other two suspects remain at large.

There were no injuries to the officers or suspect.

This investigation is still underway.

