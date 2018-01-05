Michigan State Police reopen local lanes of WB I-96 after shooting investigation

Michigan State Police have reopened the westbound local lanes of I-96 after they investigated a shooting that occurred Friday morning.

The closure was shorter than police anticipated.

"Special Investigation Section and Metro South troopers will be closing the the local lanes of westbound I-96 from the start of the local lane access to Schaefer. The express lanes will remain open. This will last approximately one hour"

Police: Father pulls up to son's vehicle on Detroit freeway, shoots son

A father allegedly pulled up next to his son on the freeway and shot him Friday morning in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a 45-year-old man pulled up to his son’s vehicle on the local ramp from eastbound I-96 to M-39 and fired shots.

Authorities said the father fled to the Second Precinct and turned himself in.

The man’s 21-year-old son was taken to the hospital.

No other information was made available.

