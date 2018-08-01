Michigan State Police conduct sex offender compliance sweep in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Michigan State Police conducted a sex offender compliance sweep earlier this week in Ypsilanti.

A total of 181 residences were contacted during the one-day detail resulting in the discovery of nine new violations of the Michigan Sex Offender Registry Act.

Warrants will be sought for the discovered infractions through the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators will revisit 14 residences where there was no contact during the sweep.

The Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act requires registered sex offenders to regularly report to their area law enforcement agency, sheriff’s office or nearest MSP post to verify their address and other required information.

Reporting must be made in person at a registering authority. The frequency and terms of reporting are assigned by the type of sex crime conviction that the offender receives. Failure to report a change to any required information is a four year felony.

The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry can be viewed at http://www.mipsor.state.mi.us.

