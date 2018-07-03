Michigan State Police disguised as panhandlers catch drivers not wearing seat belts

A Michigan State Police sergeant poses as a panhandler while looking for seat belt violations on July 3, 2018. (Photo: MSP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Michigan State Police are now doubling as panhandlers.

Well, sort of.

As part of MSP's holiday patrols, police hit the streets Tuesday, some disguised as panhandlers, to catch drivers who don't wear their seat belts and commit other driving violations.

One sergeant was posted at I-696 and Southfield Road with a sign that read, "Buckle up, save a life."

In total, police made 130 stops Tuesday in Southfield. They issued three speeding tickets and cited 89 drivers for seat belt violations, three for improper registration, 12 for not having insurance and four for driving with a suspended license. Verbal warnings were given to 57 drivers.

Increased patrols will continue all week on Southfield Freeway.

