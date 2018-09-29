Michigan State Police identify body at scene of fatal crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road

ROMULUS, Mich. - Michigan State Police have identified the body found at the scene of a fatal crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road.

According to MSP, a 36-year-old man traveling eastbound I-94 near Middlebelt, lost control, crossed the median and struck a guardrail on the westbound side of I-94. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the westbound I-94 lanes of travel and was struck by a vehicle.

He was then struck again by several unknown vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 39-year-old male driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did stop and was interviewed.

MSP received a call at 2:05 a.m. Saturday about a car striking a guard rail. Other callers stated a body was in the middle of the freeway.

The crash forced a closure of westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor. The freeway is now open.

Driving under the influence of marijuana could be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.