Michigan State Police increasing drunken, drugged driving patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

DETROIT - Michigan State Police patrols will be increased during Super Bowl Sunday to deter people from driving under the influence.

Related: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off Michigan roads during Super Bowl Sunday

“We want everyone to enjoy the game with friends and family, and that includes getting to where you need to be safely,” saidCol. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Our troopers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as those who are driving distracted and motorists not wearing their seat belts. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

Enforcement runs from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.