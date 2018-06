A body was found under the Rosa Parks Boulevard overpass on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are heading to I-75 in Detroit after a body was found under an overpass.

Police said the body was found under the Rosa Parks Boulevard overpass.

Detroit medical officials went to the scene and pronounced the person dead. Officials haven't determined if foul play is involved.

Local 4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

