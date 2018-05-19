Michigan State Police investigating after Livonia officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating after a Livonia police officer shot and killed an armed and suicidal man Friday night in Plymouth Township.

Westland police chased the man, believed to be suicidal and armed with a handgun, to prevent him from harming himself or others after seeing his vehicle in the area of Hix and Joy roads about 7:45 p.m.

The man's cousin, William Cousino, said his cousin had gotten bad news and posted a photo on social media of himself with a gun to his head. Worried family and friends called police, Cousino said.

Police called off the chase when it became too dangerous.

The man was seen armed with a handgun and running in a residential neighborhood just north of the intersection, in Livonia, police said. Officers told him to stop, but he fled, police said.

Police tried to take the man into custody in the area of Joy Road and I-275. A Livonia officer fired at him, killing him, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

"The suspect was struck and pronounced dead on scene. It is very early in the investigation. Detectives and members of the MSP crime lab are currently collecting evidence both physical and video, interviewing witnesses and pursuing other investigative leads," MSP said in a tweet.

"We will continue to update this investigation as factual information becomes available. Please remember it is early in this investigation. Anyone who has information on this incident and has not been contacted by MSP is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000."

MSP Special Investigation Section has been requested by Plymouth Township to investigate an officer involved shooting in their township involving Livonia Police Department. This incident occurred on 5/18 at 7 45 PM when Westland PD attempted to stop a suicidal male with a gun. pic.twitter.com/AWGVcUc0TW — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 19, 2018

