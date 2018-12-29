Michigan State Police investigating crash that killed woman Saturday

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday around 9:55 a.m. troopers responded to Grange Hall Road and JoAnn Street in Holly Township for a traffic crash.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 42-year-old woman from South Lyon, was traveling eastbound on Grange Hall Road west of Joann Street when she lost control of the vehicle, causing her to strike another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Grange Hall Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second driver involved had minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Troopers are still attempting to determine if the victim had a medical emergency before the crash.



The 42 year old woman was pronounced dead at a local Hospital. The second driver involved had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Troopers are still attempting to determine if the driver had a medical emergency prior to the crash. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.