Michigan State Police investigating fatal semi truck crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a fiery collision of two semi trucks on the M-14 Highway that left one driver dead early Monday.

The MSP Brighton Post received a call about 4:30 a.m. concerning a semi truck in need of assistance.

While the semi truck was parked on the eastbound side of the curved roadway, near Barton Drive, a second semi truck went out of control and struck it.

The second semi truck rolled over, catching fire. MSP Motor Carrier officers were unable to make it to the cab of the second semi truck as it was fully engulfed in flames on its side and blocking all lanes of traffic.

The driver, whose identity is unknown at this time, died. Meanwhile, the driver of the first semi truck suffered minor injuries.

Troopers are investigating the scene and M-14 is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m.

If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.



