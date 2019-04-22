News

Michigan State Police investigating homicide in Inkster

Law enforcement heading to scene

By Natasha Dado

INKSTER, Mich. - Michigan State Police are looking into a homicide that happened in the area of Lehigh and Williams roads. 

Law enforcement officials were at the scene of the homicide earlier today to investigate. According to police, at around 2:50 p.m. Monday a man was meeting with two other men in the area.

During the meeting, an altercation happened and shots were fired killing the victim. The two other men fled the scene, police said. 

