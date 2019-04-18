Michigan State Police investigating report of shooting on I-75 Downriver

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a report of a shooting on I-75 in the Downriver area on Wednesday night.

Here's the info from MSP (posted to Twitter Thursday morning):

On 4/17 at approximately 11 05 PM, MSP was contacted by Brownstown Township Police about a shooting that occurred on southbound I 75 between Allen Road and Sibley.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 16 year old male driver started that his car had been shot at while travelling on S/B I-75 in the downriver area. He also stated that there was some sort of “road rage” incident prior to the shooting.

The suspect vehicle is a dark grey Dodge Caravan with an unknown Rhode Island license plate. The vehicle was occupied by 3-4 males. No one was hurt in the incident. Southbound I 75 was closed for approximately one hour to attempt to locate where the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000.

