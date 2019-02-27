Michigan State Police: K9 patrol car rear-ended while blocking lane on I-94

DETROIT - Michigan State Police says a K9 patrol car was hit while blocking a lane on I-94 in Detroit for an abandoned vehicle on the freeway.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night on eastbound I-94 near I-75.

Here's the info from MSP:

A Metro South K9 patrol car was rear-ended while blocking the middle lane of eastbound I-94 near I-75 for an abandoned vehicle blocking the freeway.

The troopers patrol car lights were fully activated, and his vehicle was stooped when it was rear-ended. The at fault vehicle, a blue Chevy, approached the patrol car also in the middle lane at a speed too fast for road conditions.

The male driver was unable to stop, attempted to swerve to the left lane, and struck the rear driver bumper of the patrol car causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries to troopers K9 partner, the trooper or the at fault driver.

