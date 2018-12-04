Michigan State Police make nearly 4,000 traffic stops in I-75 construction zone Downriver

Michigan State Police released results of a recent special enforcement in the I-75 construction zone in the Downriver area.
MSP posted the info to Twitter on Tuesday:
METRO SOUTH ACTIVITY: In April of 2018 the post was contacted by @MDOT_MetroDet for a construction zone enforcement detail in the I-75 construction zone downriver after several crashes and emergency/construction vehicles were hit. The project ended on 12/1/2018.
Here are the results of the enforcement campaign:
- Traffic Stops: 3,836
- Citations – 2,505
- Driving While Suspended Arrests and Misdemeanor Arrests – 242
- Felony Arrests – 18
- Fugitives Arrested – 54
- Commercial Vehicle Inspections - 121
Other Significant Incidents:
- Felony fentanyl arrest out of Florida. Suspect extradited to Florida
- Vehicle stopped resulted in copper theft investigation and arrest.
- Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute drugs arrest with a felony burglary warrant.
- Felony Friend of the Court (FOC) warrant for $70k in arrears.
- Narcan save on subject who was OUID and Possession of heroin.
- Juvenile runaway found in construction zone. TOT father.
- Assisted with possible suicide on the 75/Schaefer.
- Two handguns taken off the street
- Possession of crack and heroin arrest.
- Felony fraud arrest.
- Highest speed noted in the zone was 112 MPH.
- Felony drug arrest with felony R/O warrant.
- Felony bribery arrest
- Felony home invasion warrant.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.