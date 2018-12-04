Michigan State Police make nearly 4,000 traffic stops in I-75 construction zone Downriver

Michigan State Police released results of a recent special enforcement in the I-75 construction zone in the Downriver area.

MSP posted the info to Twitter on Tuesday:

METRO SOUTH ACTIVITY: In April of 2018 the post was contacted by @MDOT_MetroDet for a construction zone enforcement detail in the I-75 construction zone downriver after several crashes and emergency/construction vehicles were hit. The project ended on 12/1/2018.

Here are the results of the enforcement campaign:

Traffic Stops: 3,836

Citations – 2,505

Driving While Suspended Arrests and Misdemeanor Arrests – 242

Felony Arrests – 18

Fugitives Arrested – 54

Commercial Vehicle Inspections - 121

Other Significant Incidents:

Felony fentanyl arrest out of Florida. Suspect extradited to Florida

Vehicle stopped resulted in copper theft investigation and arrest.

Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute drugs arrest with a felony burglary warrant.

Felony Friend of the Court (FOC) warrant for $70k in arrears.

Narcan save on subject who was OUID and Possession of heroin.

Juvenile runaway found in construction zone. TOT father.

Assisted with possible suicide on the 75/Schaefer.

Two handguns taken off the street

Possession of crack and heroin arrest.

Felony fraud arrest.

Highest speed noted in the zone was 112 MPH.

Felony drug arrest with felony R/O warrant.

Felony bribery arrest

Felony home invasion warrant.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.