News

Michigan State Police make nearly 4,000 traffic stops in I-75 construction zone Downriver

Special enforcement started in April 2018

By Ken Haddad

Michigan State Police released results of a recent special enforcement in the I-75 construction zone in the Downriver area.

MSP posted the info to Twitter on Tuesday:

METRO SOUTH ACTIVITY: In April of 2018 the post was contacted by @MDOT_MetroDet for a construction zone enforcement detail in the I-75 construction zone downriver after several crashes and emergency/construction vehicles were hit. The project ended on 12/1/2018.

Here are the results of the enforcement campaign: 

  • Traffic Stops: 3,836
  • Citations – 2,505
  • Driving While Suspended Arrests and Misdemeanor Arrests – 242
  • Felony Arrests – 18
  • Fugitives Arrested  – 54
  • Commercial Vehicle Inspections - 121

Other Significant Incidents:

  • Felony fentanyl arrest out of Florida.  Suspect extradited to Florida 
  • Vehicle stopped resulted in copper theft investigation and arrest.
  • Felony Possession With Intent to Distribute drugs arrest with a felony burglary warrant.
  • Felony Friend of the Court (FOC) warrant for $70k in arrears. 
  • Narcan save on subject who was OUID and Possession of heroin.
  • Juvenile runaway found in construction zone.  TOT father.
  • Assisted with possible suicide on the 75/Schaefer.
  • Two handguns taken off the street 
  • Possession of crack and heroin arrest. 
  • Felony fraud arrest. 
  • Highest speed noted in the zone was 112 MPH.
  • Felony drug arrest with felony R/O warrant.
  • Felony bribery arrest 
  • Felony home invasion warrant.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.