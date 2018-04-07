Michigan State Police: Man in critical condition after shooting on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving on I-94 in Detroit early Saturday, police said.

Michigan State Police said the victim and a passenger were traveling eastbound near Van Dyke after leaving a bar at about 2:30 a.m. when they heard a pop and the driver felt pain. The driver exited the freeway and the passenger took over driving to transport him to a hospital, police said.

Police had the freeway closed Saturday morning while they looked for evidence.

