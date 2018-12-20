Michigan State Police participating in Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan State Police is teaming up with other state police patrols in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season.

During the last full weekend before Christmas, the Michigan State Police (MSP) will join other state police and highway patrol agencies from across the United States in an effort to make travel safer by participating in the annual Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) Lifesaver Weekend. The purpose of this initiative is to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities resulting from crashes by dangerous behaviors.

"The holidays are a busy time for us all. This weekend, and always, buckle up and put your phone down," said Col. Kristie Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. "Troopers will be on the roads to help make sure you get to your destination safely. Distracted, impaired and drugged driving will not be tolerated."

Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday Dec. 21, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Dec, 23. Last year, four fatal crashes resulted in four deaths over the Lifesaver Weekend.

Operation C.A.R.E is a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities on highways across the country. It began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police. Today, Operation C.A.R.E. is one of the nation's longest running traffic safety initiatives and includes state and highway patrol agencies from all 50 states, as well as some American territories and Canadian provinces. Operation C.A.R.E. also includes participation from police agencies affiliated with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) as well.

