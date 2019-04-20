Michigan State Police reminds residents to drive safely on wet roadways

DETROIT - The game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers wasn't the only thing affected by the rain Saturday.

Police reported dozens of collisions in Metro Detroit in which they believed the rain was a factor.

The Michigan State Police tweeted a reminder to drivers to slow down on wet roadways to avoid potential collisions.

As rain continues into the afternoon we are seeing a lot of ponding on the roads and way too many drivers going too fast and crashing. Please just slow down. Not a good weekend to have your car sitting at the repair shop and having to pay a ticket! pic.twitter.com/pqUv1H16wO — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 20, 2019

