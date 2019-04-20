News

Michigan State Police reminds residents to drive safely on wet roadways

By Koco McAboy - Reporter, Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

DETROIT - The game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers wasn't the only thing affected by the rain Saturday.

RELATED: Game between Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers postponed due to rain

Police reported dozens of collisions in Metro Detroit in which they believed the rain was a factor. 

The Michigan State Police tweeted a reminder to drivers to slow down on wet roadways to avoid potential collisions. 

You can watch Koco McAboy's story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.