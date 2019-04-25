Michigan State Police riding in unmarked cars to target distracted drivers on M-59

Michigan State Police will be riding in unmarked cars on Thursday to crack down on distracted drivers along M-59.

Good Morning everyone it’s Friday eve! Today is also Operation Ghost Rider day along M59. So don’t drive distracted! That guy or gal next to you may be a trooper or one of our local partners in an unmarked car! Even worse you may hurt yourself or someone else! pic.twitter.com/TKpXh5fomo — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 25, 2019

Law enforcement officers from local police departments, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police will begin conducting "Operation Ghost Rider" on Thursday.

"Operation Ghost Rider" started in 2017. The program is aimed at catching distracted drivers.

"Operation Ghost Rider" uses unmarked spotter vehicles, which contain a passenger who is a law enforcement officer. When the spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate a traffic stop.

"Distracted drivers put themselves and everyone else on the road in extreme danger. That text, phone call or any other behavior taking your focus off your driving can and should wait," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police. "We hope this traffic enforcement initiative will help change dangerous driver behavior."

Operation Ghost Rider was revealed at a press conference in Macomb County in 2017. During a total of 18 hours of enforcement, law enforcement officers conducted more than 907 traffic stops resulting in 726 citations and 34 arrests.

