Michigan State Police say man who fled from EMS has been found

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police a missing 40-year-old man who fled an emergency vehicle on Wednesday has been found by Detroit police.

Police said Johnny Harrison Thomas was being dropped off at Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township by EMS when he jumped off the stretcher and fled on foot across 8 Mile Road and into Detroit.

Thomas is legally petitioned for mental health care.

He was found by Detroit police officers, state police said Thursday

