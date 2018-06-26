Michigan State Police search small lake in Holly for missing person

HOLLY, Mich. - Michigan State Police were searching a small lake for a missing person on Tuesday morning in Holly.

Police are not saying who they were looking for in or around Mud Lake, which is situated south of Belford Road and east of Fagan Road.

State police released this statement later Tuesday:

"Members of the Marine Services Team completed a search on the pond at the Rose Hill Center. This was a search for missing person from 2016. The missing person's relatives attended the last two @MissinginMich events and spoke with MSP."

State police said the search "concluded with no recovery."

Investigators were working with a cadaver dog and using a boat to search the pond.

