Michigan State Police seek help locating teen girl

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Detroit police said they are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old girl after she expressed an intention to run away and start her life through posts on social media.

Aliyah Arianna West is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with slender build and brown/blonde hair below her shoulders. She is from Holly Township.

West left her home Monday at 6 p.m. after an argument with her mother. Her mother reported West as missing Tuesday morning.

Police said West has been active on Instagram and Snapchat through WiFi. Police believe she is in an apartment or house.

